SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An iconic Harrison County restaurant that closed down during the worldwide pandemic has reopened its doors under new ownership.

Sunset Ellis Restaurant, which originally opened in 1947 inside a street car trolley, held its grand reopening on Thursday in Shinnston after closing temporarily in June.

Lifelong customers Larry and Rocky Morgan bought the place and completely renovated it.

The father and son duo said they’re keeping most of the original menu items like the Giovanni and spaghetti dinners but have added a few tasty treats of their own such as the Big Bubba, which is a six inch Italian sausage sandwich.

“I remember when I was a kid Mom would load us all up in a car and this is where we spent fourth of July,” said Larry. “We didn’t want to change it a whole lot. We wanted to keep it as is. We’re a family owned, a lot of our family works here and a lot of Anthony’s old waiters are working for us.”

The full new menu for the restaurant is available on its Facebook page.

Morgan said they will reopen the Drive-in movie theater and the flea market later on this year.