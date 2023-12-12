CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Preparations for the proposed consolidations that will affect six schools in Harrison County are still underway. Harrison County Superintendent, Dora Stutler, met with principals from all impacted schools on Dec. 12 to discuss staff’s concerns.

The next step is for Stutler to submit a calendar to the Harrison County Board of Education on when to hold hearings. Then, several other steps will need to be taken before paperwork is submitted to the State Board of Education.

“I’m hoping in, you know, mid-January I’ll present to the board a calendar of what I see it looking like for hearings and getting through the process for the pieces of the consolidations of the schools,” Stutler said.

The tentative opening in the proposal is 2025-26 school year, so the deadline to submit for it to go forward is December 2024, according to Stutler. “You just have to have it all done by December of next year, in order to say you’re closing for the following year.”

“It’s just a process, and we’ll work through the documents and bring that to the board as I get them and then we’ll schedule those hearings and the public will have input, and then, ultimately, my board has to vote to say yes, and once they vote it goes to the state board and then they vote and make a final decision,” Stutler said.

Under the proposed plan, Liberty HS and Robert C. Byrd HS consolidate into the Robert C. Byrd building, Mountaineer Middle and Washington Irving Middle consolidate into the Liberty building, and Northview Elementary and Salem Elementary consolidate into the Mountaineer Middle building

Stutler said parents are already requesting their incoming freshmen students go to Robert C. Byrd High School instead of Liberty as they would originally.

“We’ve had some questions from parents. Some already asking can they go ahead and go to the new school if they’re going to be freshmen at Liberty, ‘Can we go ahead and just start at RCB?’ And we’re going to allow that movement if that’s what they feel they need to do.”

