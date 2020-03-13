Superintendent of Harrison County Schools speaks on statewide closure of schools amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All public schools surrounding West Virginia have closed and now, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced after Friday in a press conference that all public schools will be closed.

Harrison County Schools said the state currently has no identified diagnosed Coronavirus outbreaks at this time. Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dr. Mark Manchin said the closure was the right thing to do and that he agrees with the governor’s decision.

Over the next several days Harrison County Schools will have an what they said is an “aggressive hyper cleaning” and have purchased machines that will fumigate and kill any germs and bacteria. Officials with Harrison County Schools said students will continue to learn but will be doing so from home until schools are reopened.

“We would have to use ICE Packs, which we already have a protocol created. And the ICE Packs would be utilized for instruction. So, when we do have a snow day, obviously this is not a snow day, but we will continue unabated their instruction and allow them (the students) to interact with their teachers. But we just think that any amount of time, particularly now where we have a break in instruction, is not beneficial to the kids. So, we hope this is seamless,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Also, Harrison County Schools expressed that feeding the students is important and will be letting parents know when they can come to the schools and pick up food packages for their children.