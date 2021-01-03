Sweet Spot holds Dime for Donuts fundraising drive

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Daniel Toth has only been in charge of the Sweet Spot for a month. However, he sees his new business as more than just a donut shop. He sees it as a platform to give back to those less fortunate.

Throughout the month of January, the Sweet Spot will donate a dime for every donut bought. No matter how many are purchased at a time, a dime will be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for each individual donut. Toth believes he can raise a good amount of money just on donut sales alone, but has an idea of how he wants to bring the drive to a close.

Toth (above) organized the fundraising drive just one month after taking over the shop.

“We’re gonna have a coup de grace at the end of the month, which is the devastating donut debacle. We hope to have several people in here just chowing down on donuts and raising money,” Toth said.

Toth chose St. Jude because he had always had an urge to help children, saying any healthy adult should be doing what they can to help them. While this drive has no end goal number that Toth hopes to reach, he hopes people enjoy themselves, buy donuts, and help raise money.

In addition to buying donuts, there is a GoFundMe page on the Sweet Spot’s Facebook page where people can donate additional funds.