Sweet Spot hosts grand opening ceremony in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County business celebrated it’s opening Thursday.

The Sweet Spot, located at 209 Milford Street, cut the ribbon to officially open for business Thursday morning. The business has been open for about a month now as the second location, with the first one being in Shinnston.

Sweet Spot sells donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, Italian subs and pepperoni rolls. It also has 35 different kinds of donuts — something that owner Kelli Henderson said can attract all types of customers.

“I feel we have such a unique business and not a lot of people don’t do the yeast raised doughnuts and things like that. So, yeah we just wanted to expand and you know, get our business out there.”

The Clarksburg location is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The number to call ahead for pre-orders is (304) 969-9556.

The Shinnston location is open Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The number for that location is (304) 592-0055.