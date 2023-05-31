CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? After opening this past Saturday, the Clarksburg Splash Zone is now open for the summer season.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for ages 3-11 and kids two and under are free. Some of the things this Splash Zone has to offer include:
- Concession stand
- Mini-golf
- Regular pool with a diving board
- Two big slides
- Lazy river
- Baby pool
- Splash zone
Since opening on Saturday, Manager, Grace Fahey, told 12 News that they have been pretty busy. On May 31 alone, they had two schools that took a trip to enjoy a day at the pool.
Fahey believes it is important to have a water park like this in Harrison County. She said, “you have to travel far to get nice things like a big slide, and like, a lazy river even. I think people really enjoy being able to use the lazy river and float around with their kids.” She added that a really special moment to see is when parents take their kids down the big slide for the first time.
The splash zone is open every day from noon to 7 p.m. As of Wednesday, they have not decided on a closing date just yet. For more information, you can visit the website at this link.