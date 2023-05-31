CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? After opening this past Saturday, the Clarksburg Splash Zone is now open for the summer season.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for ages 3-11 and kids two and under are free. Some of the things this Splash Zone has to offer include:

Concession stand

Mini-golf

Regular pool with a diving board

Two big slides

Lazy river

Baby pool

Splash zone

Since opening on Saturday, Manager, Grace Fahey, told 12 News that they have been pretty busy. On May 31 alone, they had two schools that took a trip to enjoy a day at the pool.

Fahey believes it is important to have a water park like this in Harrison County. She said, “you have to travel far to get nice things like a big slide, and like, a lazy river even. I think people really enjoy being able to use the lazy river and float around with their kids.” She added that a really special moment to see is when parents take their kids down the big slide for the first time.

The splash zone is open every day from noon to 7 p.m. As of Wednesday, they have not decided on a closing date just yet. For more information, you can visit the website at this link.