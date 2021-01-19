Take an inside look at the new Emily Drive Kroger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The new Kroger on Emily Drive will open its doors on January 20, 2021.

The new location is 99,000 square-foot, almost doubling the size of the previous Kroger on Emily Drive with 258 full and part-time associates. It is also now the largest Kroger in the state of West Virginia.

“We’ve doubled the size of the meat department adding additional meat and seafood service case offerings, as well as wider aisles, more pick-up options for our customers, and pharmacy drive-thru,” explained Kroger President Paula Ginnett.

One of the biggest features at this location is the Kroger-Exclusive Murray’s Cheese Shop with an in-store cheese master. The shop has more than 175 varieties of cheese customers who can choose from pair beers and wines, taste, and more. Customers can expect expanded meal kit selections, with home chef and expanded varieties with Ukrops. This location also has an expanded deli with more prepared food options like the sushi bar.

Another big highlight in the new location is a 1,600 square-foot wine department, with a vast variety of beers and wine.

“There is a pick-six variety, where you can choose your own type of beers and build your own case. So we’re really excited about this section we think that our expanded variety we really differentiate from our competition,” explained Store Manager Jacob Judd.

“Locally, I think Clarksburg, Bridgeport area is very family-oriented, and we want everyone to feel like this is their store and were invested,” said Judd.

The Eastpointe Kroger hours are 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.