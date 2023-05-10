CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force seized 284 grams of meth as well as other drugs and guns in Clarksburg on Tuesday.

According to a release from Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, the task force, which has members from the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Bridgeport Police Department and West Virginia State Police, executed search warrants at four locations on May 9 after several months of investigation.

One was in the East View area of Clarksburg and the other three were on S. Linden Avenue, Brown Street and Hart Street, the release said.

In total, the task force seized the following:

284 grams of meth

55 grams of marijuana

4 grams of fentanyl

4 firearms

$7,950 in cash

The release also said that the investigation is ongoing and that federal charges in the case are pending. No arrests were announced in the release.

“It should be noted the excellent work the Drug Task Force has achieved over the past several months in taking drugs off the streets of Harrison County,” said the release from Kiddy.