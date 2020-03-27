Taxi drivers continuing to work during coronavirus outbreak; some having to provide own cleaning supplies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While many groups are still out working on the front lines during the Governor Justice’s “Stay Home” order, one group of workers often goes unnoticed.

Local cab drivers are still operating regularly, to help provide the community with transportation to get to the places they need to go.

Representatives from Motown Taxi explained that they are asking drivers to stay as safe as possible by frequently washing their hands and sanitizing cabs. They are trying their best to give them cleaning supplies, but it is becoming more difficult, due to the shortage of supplies, which often results in drivers having to buy their own.

“I’m almost out of Lysol myself, and I don’t feel comfortable having passengers in my cab without any form of Lysol to at least keep them sanitary for the next customer. That just puts it at risk to be spread,” said local cab driver Jeffrey Carbaugh.

While taxi drivers are doing their best to buy what they need to continue to service the community, they said that they could benefit from donations.