CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Teddy Bee’s Bakery said, “It comes with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our small business.”

Teddy Bee’s originally opened in Salem and made the move to downtown Clarksburg in the summer of 2022. The post said the closing is “due to several matters regarding our space” and that the “business didn’t fail.”

The business is not taking orders for anything at this time. The post said that the Teddy Bee’s Bakery Facebook page will be renamed and continue to post updates on local events.

The post gave the following thanks to the community:

We want to give special thanks to the City of Clarksburg for their tremendous support! Thank you to our wonderful Mayor and City Council for supporting local! They really pushed for us to succeed and for that we are forever grateful. Thank you to the amazing First Friday volunteers for letting us be a part of so many great events! We will cherish those memories forever. A special thank you to our wonderful friends at Gore Luxe Apartments and Gore Fore for always supporting us and including us in special events! We will miss every single one of our customers. Teddy Bee’s Bakery

The video of 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip to Teddy Bee’s can be watched in the player above.