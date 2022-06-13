CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Teddy Bee’s Bakery will be opening Tuesday, June 14, in Clarksburg. Teddy Bee’s offers a variety of paninis, smoothies, and baked goods, and will be open this week Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find Teddy Bee’s Bakery between the courthouse and the Goff building at 321 W. Main St. Parking is located behind the Goff building, off of Washington Avenue, or, on the weekends, parking on Main Street is free.

Formerly, the business opens last summer amid the pandemic and was located in Salem. 12 News took a Restaurant Road Trip to the old location and is excited to check out the new one. For more information, check back on WBOY.com on Tuesday for coverage of the opening; you can also visit the Teddy Bee’s Bakery website here.