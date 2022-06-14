CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Teddy Bee’s Bakery used to be located in Salem, W.Va., but it has buzzed its way down to Clarksburg.

“I’m excited to be in Clarksburg,” Teddy Bee’s Bakery owner, Crystal Rowe, said. “We closed down our Salem location, we just decided to move on up here.”

The bakery has a wide variety of cupcakes, cakes, brownies and a whole lot more to satisfy your sweet tooth. The store also serves paninis and smoothies to fulfill your lunchtime rush.

Teddy Bee’s Bakery Cupcakes (WBOY Image)

Teddy Bee’s Bakery can be found in between the Goff Building and the Clarksburg Courthouse on Main Street.

“I met Chris Lane, who owns the Goff building, and we got to talking and decided to open the bakery up here,” Rowe said.

If you want to swarm your way down there for some goodies, Teddy Bee’s Bakery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you need a better look at what they serve, check out 12 News’s Restaurant Road Trip from September at the old location.