Teens Teaching Tuesdays at Clarksburg Harrison Library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library is continuing ‘Teen-Tober’, with their ‘Teens Teaching Tuesdays.’

Each Tuesday in November teens will have the opportunity to teach a specific skill to other teenagers at the library.

Clarksburg Harrison Public Library officials said that it’s a fun way to celebrate children and teens utilizing the library each week.

Tonight’s class focused on crocheting, taught by local teen, Taylor Pierson.

“I started crocheting when I was younger, my grandmother taught me and so I just decided, ‘I have a skill in crocheting, I can do that”, said Pierson.

Over the last several weeks, there have been classes featuring water coloring, life-hacks and origami.

The library will continue ‘Teen Teaching Tuesdays’ each week throughout November from 5:30-7p.m.