Temporary traffic pattern in downtown Clarksburg causing confusion for some drivers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new, temporary traffic pattern in downtown Clarksburg has many drivers double-checking their navigation systems.

Construction of a new bridge structure at Notre Dame Arch Bridge over Elk Creek has traffic rerouted between Monticello Ave., 2nd St., and Main St.

A portion of the east end of Main St. is now open to two-way traffic and our cameras spotted several drivers going the wrong way down Main St.

Several residents are expressing concern over the new pattern and the confusion it is causing.

According to the Division of Highways, this temporary detour and bridge closure will be in effect 24 hours a day until November 29th, pending inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.