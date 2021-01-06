Tensions were high at Harrison County Commission meeting as Susan Thomas was named President of Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first Harrison County Commission meeting of the new year started out with a good bit of tension.

The tension began to mount when former longtime county clerk and recently elected commissioner Susan Thomas, was named President.

Commissioner David Hinkle got up, left his seat with the other two commissioners, and then sat in the public area saying, “I appreciate the slap in the face from you two!”

Things got worse when Patsy Trecost passed around a paper with nominations for several people to different boards and committees. Hinkle then crumbled up the paper, stood up, and then tossed it towards the other commissioners.

He said again that it was a “slap in his face by the other two commissioners” for appointing other people to boards and committees and that he would not help the new appointees because they were not needed.

When the public was given a chance to speak, a former commission candidate talked about his shock and disappointment from the commissioners.

“I just wanted to say that I am terribly surprised and disappointed by the demeanor of the County Commission today during your meeting,” explained Jim Harris. “I don’t know how you will ever proceed forward with this kind of discourse between you. Every vote is two to one. There is no congeniality, there is no opportunity for agreement. This sounds more like Washinton D.C. than Clarksburg West Virginia and I’m ashamed.”

Hinkle then went on to resign from two boards and committees that he was serving on and proceeded to call Trecost and Thomas, “stupid.”