Tentative settlement reached in another insulin death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The widow of a man who died after being injected with insulin at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has reached a tentative settlement with the federal government.

Mary Dean, widow of Charles Dean, has agreed to a settlement of $625,000, according to court documents. Her attorney, Tony O’Dell, said the settlement approval petition was filed in Upshur County Circuit Court, and a hearing has been set in the matter for June 3.

Reta Mays

The petition states that Charles Dean died April 26, 2017, after he was “wrongfully injected with insulin due to multiple system failures by the employees and administration of Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Medical Center.”

Previously, settlements were reached with six families in October 2020.

Reta Mays, who pleaded guilty last July to the deaths of seven veterans at the VA Medical Center, is scheduled to be sentenced May 11.