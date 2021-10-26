Thank the Troops annual event for Wilson Martino Dental coming soon

BRIDGEPORT W.Va. – Have extra Halloween candy that you will never eat or want to trick-or-treat but don’t want your kids getting too much candy? Wilson Martino Dental has a solution.

Wilson Martino Dental offices are holding their annual “Thank you Troops” event where they collect leftover Halloween candy to send to military troops. This office has been collecting candy for troops after Halloween since 2007.

Participating dental offices will be collecting candy from Nov. 1 through the 5 from kids who maybe don’t like all of their Halloween candy, or for those who have too much of it.

For every one pound, kids will be given one dollar for their candy. A Wilson Martino Dental employee said kids within the same family have often had contests to see who can give the most candy and get the most money.

A portion of the Wilson Martino Dental flyer for Thank the Troops

“I love seeing the kids come in here and just get so excited about how much they’ve gotten, the card they get to decorate, that they get to send it out, and it’s just a special little message just from them that its kind of like a little secret from them that they send to an imaginary person across the world which is a nice thing to keep us close by,” said Abigail Compton, who works at the front desk at the Bridgeport Wilson Martino Dental.

On the 5th, all the candy will first be totaled to see how much will be sent to the troops, then each dental office will send their candy to their local National Guard office. From the National Guard offices, the Halloween candy makes its way to deployed troops all over the world.

Candy can be dropped off at the Wilson Martino Dental Locations in:

Bridgeport

Buckhannon

Elkins

Fairmont

Morgantown

Nutter Fort (Smile Defenders)

TLC Dental in Sabraton

Directions and hours of operation for all drop-off locations can be found at www.wilsonmartinodental.com, www.tlcdentists.com or by calling 1-87-SMILE-WIDE.