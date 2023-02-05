CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Hospital Center’s (UHC) held its thirty-sixth annual “Holly Ball” at the Morris, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This was the first Holly Ball held since before the COVID-19 pandemic, so the co-chairs of the event wanted to do something special to bring everyone back together. They decided to use the Morris as its venue this year because its “1900 vintage industrial chic warehouse” look really fit this year’s theme of “The Roaring 20s.”

“We sold out in record time this year. We were sold out on December 15th, before the invitations even went out,” said Lora Edgell, UHC director of development. “We have such a supportive community that is rallying around their local community hospital, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

There were over 400 guests in attendance of the Holly Ball event.

Guests playing Blackjack at the casino. (WBOY Image)

One of the many appetizer food tables. (WBOY Image)

During the first hour, the casino opened and “cocktail hour” was held. Across the casino was Blackjack, Plinko, or players could spin the wheel. When winning tickets, they could be entered to win the many prizes that were on display. There was also a photo booth and bar within the casino area.

After the welcoming announcement, the dinner buffet opened for each table to take turns visiting. Once dinner was complete and the casino reopened, a live performance was given by “Crimson Reign.”

Free prizes were given away all night long to anyone that had received a “lucky number,” which could be found in the handy newspaper “The Holly Ball Times.” The Holly Ball also held an online auction that officially closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit United Hospital Center’s, “Greatest Need Fund.” The fund helps UHC to continue to provide outstanding patient care and respond to a variety of healthcare facility, staff and patient needs. Donations can also help address the most immediate needs.

If anyone is still interested in making a monetary donation to the fund, they can do so by following this link and pressing “donate.”

The Holly Ball 2023 Committee would like to thank all of its sponsors and anyone who played a hand in helping with putting the Holly Ball together and getting it running. Edgell mentioned her thanks to The Morris, Fish Hawk Acres, as well as the many high school volunteers.