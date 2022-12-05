BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The last day to adopt an angel tag from the angel trees, as well as bring gifts back, is quickly approaching.

As of Dec. 5, there are still 45 angels left on the Meadowbrook Mall tree that still need adopted out. Most angels in the eight counties being served have been adopted, but do not forget to check your local Walmart if you are still interested in helping make a child’s holiday special.

Major and core officer, Tonya Roberts, had mentioned that all of the Randolph County angels had already been taken. Off the top of her head, she knew that Barbour, Harrison and Upshur counties were still in need of adoption.

There were around 1,800 angels this year within’ the following counties:

Barbour

Harrison

Randolph

Doddridge

Braxton

Upshur

Gilmer

Lewis

On Monday, it was said that the Salvation Army had already been organizing children’s gifts for when parents come to pick-up. If people cannot bring gifts to where they received their angel tag from, they can bring them to the Meadowbrook Mall table, Clarksburg Walmart or the Clarksburg Salvation Army. Each county will have its own pick-up date, but Harrison County’s will be held on Dec. 15.

If any angels do not get adopted, the Salvation Army is making sure that everyone will get something. Roberts said, “well we want to make sure that every children – every child in the community has a Merry Christmas. We would encourage the community to help and support us.”

She added that if people can not take an angel, they still have the red kettles outside of grocery stores, and the Meadowbrook Mall, that can be donated to. The funds from the kettles help the Angel Tree Program, as well as other programs that the Salvation Army has throughout the year.

You can find the Salvation Army’s table at Meadowbrook Mall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 9. The Clarksburg Salvation Army would like to thank everyone who has already adopted angels and for those who still might.