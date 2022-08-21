BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex held their third job fair on Aug. 21. According to officials, they get busier into the winter time, and so they are looking to prepare for that by hiring more employees.

The Bridge also lost some employees with the return of school, and so there are multiple positions open throughout the complex.

“We’re hoping to employ a lot of young teenagers, and giving them a chance to grow and develop, they’re the face at the front desk, and you know, our summer programming, interacting with the kids, I just don’t think they understand quite the value that they bring, but we certainly appreciate them, and they’re the ones that make this place a place that people want to come in, and see the smiling faces,” said Chase Robey, The Bridge Sports Complex Assistant General Manager of Business Development.

If you missed the job fair, and you’d still like to apply, click here. Look for the jobs under “The Bridge Recreation Complex Job Postings”. Applications go through the city of Bridgeport.

Some positions listed as of Aug. 21 include:

Sports Coordinator

Finance Coordinator

Group Fitness Instructor

Personal Trainer

Swim Instructor

Fitness Attendant

Concessions Supervisor (part-time)

Robey said they are always looking for new people to employ at The Bridge. Including a full time staff, there are 70 part time positions throughout the complex.