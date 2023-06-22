BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridge in Bridgeport participated in a global event on Thursday that seeks to lower statistical death rates among children.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is a global drowning prevention program that aims to help communities increase awareness about the importance of knowing how to swim. It was established in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association and has been picked up by leading aquatic centers and safety organizations worldwide.

After speaking with those in her position across the country, The Bridge’s aquatic manager, Breanna Knicely knew this program would be a great addition to the sports complex.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintended death in children ages of 1-4 as well as being the third unintentional injury-related death in children aged 5-19. Statistics show that getting children between the ages of one and four involved in swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88%.

12 News spoke with Breanna Knicely on a few of the skillsets that were taught during the lessons.

“We’re working on floating on our front, floating on our back. For the younger ages, just getting used to the water. For the older ages, some of them are able to swim across so we’re teaching them freestyle strokes, the backstroke. Just things that they would want to know if they found themselves in an emergency or in the middle of the pool, they’d be able to get back to the side.”

Lessons went on from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Thursday. The event invited individuals six-months-old or older with a new class to start at the top of every hour.

The Bridge Sports Complex plans to hold this event annually, although they do offer in-house swimming lessons all year round. For updates in upcoming events or swimming lessons at The Bridge, you can visit its’ website or text SWIMMING LESSONS to 833-262-7722 for alert updates.