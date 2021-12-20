The Bridge Sports Complex announces 2022 winter programming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex has announced its winter programs for kids and adults alike for winter 2022.

The Bridge is bringing back some popular programs like Lil’ Trolls, classes for kids aged one to six, to learn about different sports to help build a healthy attitude towards physical activity.

The facility will also be offering expanded adult leagues, new club teams and continued swim lessons.

Officials from The Bridge said the programming continues to grow.

The Bridge Sports Complex

“It’s great. I think the community has always been looking for something like this, and each time around, we see that our programming gets a little bit stronger. Word of mouth goes around, people are having a good experience, good feedback, they want to come back, they bring their friends. So, we’re really excited and couldn’t be more happy with how things are going,” said Andrew Kurtz, Director of Business Development and Events for The Bridge.

To learn about all of the programs The Bridge Sports Complex will be offering this winter, and to register for an event, you can go to their website here.