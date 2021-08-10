The Bridge Sports Complex announces fall programming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport has released its fall programming schedule.

The Bridge will be offering swimming lessons, youth volleyball and soccer leagues, adult flag football teams, basketball training and more.

The facility will also be bringing back its popular “Lil’ Trolls”, which helps kids 18 months to six years learn different sport skills.

A basketball court at The Bridge Sports Complex

Officials at The Bridge said they’re happy to bring the requested programming to the public.

“That’s one of the things we found with this facility a lot is that it offers a lot opportunities that were previously missing in this area and this region. So, we’re really excited to be able to listen to the feedback that we get from people and offer programs that they’re looking for,” said Andrew Kurtz, Director of Business and Events at The Bridge.

To sign up for any events or to see the full list of programming, you can visit their website here.