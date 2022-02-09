The Bridge Sports Complex becomes the Citynet Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport is sporting a new name.

Effective Feb. 11, the indoor facility will become the Citynet Center, while the rest of the outdoor complex will become “The Bridge Sports Complex.”

The naming rights come to the facility after Citynet offered $1 million over the next 10 years for facility upgrades, as well as give kids in financially struggling families the ability to use the complex.

The building at the Bridge will be known at the Citynet Center (Courtesy: The Bridge)

The outdoor portion will be known at The Bridge Sports Complex (Courtesy: The Bridge)

“The City of Bridgeport has always been a great community partner to Citynet, we all live here, work here. You know our families like to come to this facility. So, us getting in a partnership with them is a no-brainer,” said Drew Pomeroy, Senior Vice President with Citynet. “West Virginia is our home, and this is what we’ve committed to putting all of our money, in terms of network expansion, marketing, all of our buildings are here in West Virginia. This is our place.”

The Bridge Sports Complex, now named CItynet Center

“We’re extremely excited,” said Droo Callahan, General Manager of the Citynet Center. “You know, a lot of facilities get naming rights, and they end up being national brands out of California, New York. It’s so cool to have someone local, Jim and Drew, step up and help serve the community better.”

Callahan also said that the new naming could help clear up any confusion between the outdoor and indoor facilities, which commonly happened for sporting events.