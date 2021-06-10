The Bridge Sports Complex officially opens to the public in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new sports facility in Bridgeport is officially open.

The Bridge Sports Complex opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Employees around the front desk at The Bridge Sports Complex

The 156,000 square-foot facility is already busy with summer camps for kids and adult sports leagues.

The complex also offers basketball courts, a nearly full-size track, a climbing area and more.

Officials for the complex said residents have been excited to see what the facility is all about.

“It’s been great. We’ve seen a lot of strong interest from people just wanting to come check out the facility, excited to finally use it. I know it’s been a long time coming,” said Andrew Kurtz, director of business development at The Bridge.

