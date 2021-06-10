The Bridge Sports Complex officially opens to the public in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new sports facility in Bridgeport is officially open.
The Bridge Sports Complex opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
The 156,000 square-foot facility is already busy with summer camps for kids and adult sports leagues.
The complex also offers basketball courts, a nearly full-size track, a climbing area and more.
Officials for the complex said residents have been excited to see what the facility is all about.
“It’s been great. We’ve seen a lot of strong interest from people just wanting to come check out the facility, excited to finally use it. I know it’s been a long time coming,” said Andrew Kurtz, director of business development at The Bridge.
To view or purchase memberships for The Bridge, visit its website here.