The Bridge sports complex opens doors to public with open house

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — After lots of anticipation, The Bridge sports complex is officially up and running. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday evening to commemorate the event, and the public was welcomed in with an open house on Saturday.

Residents were able to check the complex’s facilities, which include:

Two swimming pools

Six hardwood courts

Rock climbing walls

A 3,500 square-foot indoor turf field

Fitness center

Outdoor fields

The complex features an indoor track that laps above the courts.

The complex had been a popular topic of discussion around Harrison County. Now officially open, site officials were ready to welcome in hundreds of visitors, with games and activities were all ages.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Andrew Kurtz, director of business development at The Bridge. “Really excited to open up to the public and really be able to unveil this special project for all of North Central West Virginia. What a resource. We can’t wait to start having kids in here playing, family fun, wellness, fitness. It’s awesome.”

Beyond the open house, residents will need a membership to access The Bridge’s facilities. For information on membership, click here.