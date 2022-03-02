BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex has released its spring programming schedule which will begin on April 3.

In the programming, the popular Lil’ Trolls program is back for another session, this time, focusing on soccer.

The spring programming is also expanding its adult leagues to include a kickball league. In addition, the aquatics program will also be getting an upgrade to include not only the normal swim lessons for children and adults but also Survival Swimming. According to a press release from The Bridge, it is “designed for youth ages 8-12 who have little or no experience swimming. The class teaches basic swim skills such as floating, blowing bubbles, and more in an environment suitable to older children.”

The Bridge Sports Complex (WBOY Image)

With The Bridge Sports Complex now completing all seasons of programming and approaching its first year anniversary, the facility is listening and understanding what the community wants to see.

“We’re kind of now in a routine of things where we’ve gotten feedback from the community area where they want some things that remain year-round, kind of staple programs. Keep the things we’ve been doing well, keep those all year-round, and give people something to look forward to where the seasons change,” said Chase Robey, Sports Manager at the facility.

Robey also said that the outdoor turf field should be finished by April to be utilized for spring programming and for the use of members of the facility.

All programs are open to community members, not just members of the complex. To learn more about The Bridge Sports Complex’s spring programming, or how to sign up for any programs, you can visit their website here.