BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport will be closing its natatorium on June 6 due to simple construction issues.

The gutter system that is surrounding the competitive pool needs repairs, and paint is peeling within the gutters.

The construction issue is under warranty, which means it will not cost the complex anything to repair. Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Bridgeport, Joe Shuttleworth, has mentioned that the cause of the paint peeling has not been narrowed down yet. “It could have been the primer, application, or a mixture of both,” he said.

Contractors will be draining the pool down, letting it dry out, and then will reapply the primer and paint. After the reapplication, it will need to sit and “cure,” which means the paint will need to become fully hardened. Once the repair process is done, the indoor pools will be refilled and opened back up to members.

“We have people that come in here every day and swim. We have people that take advantage of the facility, different health levels, different ability levels. We do have the two bodies of water, one’s a little cooler and one’s a little warmer. So we get a lot of people that like to use the warm pool. The whole natatorium will be shut down during that week though, so.”

He also added that the construction was pushed back a bit. They were waiting until June 6, when the outdoor pool opens, so that they can move the swim teams and other events outside. This way, they can still offer aquatics while the indoor pool takes the time to get fixed.

Officials are hoping that this construction will only last between two and a half to three weeks at maximum.

