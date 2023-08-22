BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Center for Healthy Grandfamilies, an extension program of West Virginia State University hosted its second annual Grand Conference in Bridgeport on Monday and Tuesday.

The conference serves as a gathering for all 55 county coalitions around that state who are involved with the program. The conference brings them together once a year to receive training, share ideas and network with one another so that they can better serve the grandparents.

“West Virginia is second in the nation in the number of grandparents raising grandchildren, only behind South Dakota and so many of the grand families, they’re not foster care. They don’t receive any benefits, so it’s just grandparents raising the grandchildren with no support resources. So, our program provides education, assistance and advocacy,” Healthy Grandparents Director Melissa Lilly said.

The Center for Healthy Grandfamilies offers an eight-week discussion topic program. Once grandparents complete this program they are entered into a system and are applicable for help from the Center for Healthy Grandfamilies.