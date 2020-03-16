The Change Initative WV lends a helping hand to those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, The Change Initiative WV will be offering bagged lunches and delivery for those unable to make it out of their homes.

Bagged lunches will be available for pick-up Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for students at 1 p.m. at the Lords Pantry parking lot in Clarksburg with a grab and go meal. Also, the group is putting care packages together for seniors, immune-compromised individuals, children, and those who do not have a means to go to drop off locations.

“A lot of times people associate The Change Initiative dealing with the homeless population to people that have substance abuse disorders. But really, we want to work with any vulnerable population here in Harrison County to see what we can do to help them,” said Anjellica Scott, co-founder of The Change Initiative WV.

The Change Initiative WV is looking for donations so that they can help those in need during this time of crisis. Donations are being accepted at Expressions and Main Street Fitness in Bridgeport and Wolfe Furner Insurance in Clarksburg.

“We hope to give people a two-week supply of food. Hopefully things will slow down during that time,” said Scott.

If you are someone in need of a meal care package you can contact the initiative through their Facebook page or call 304-566-1195 to see how you can help the cause.