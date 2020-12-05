The Chiropractic Care Center is collecting items for veterans

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – An office of a local chiropractor is donating to homeless veterans this year for the holidays in Harrison County.

The Chiropractic Care Center is doing a drive for veterans who are exiting homelessness by giving them essentials like hygiene and cleaning products, pots, pans, and more.

Chiropractic Assistant Teth Peiffley stated they decided as a team to do this project so they could get the community involved.

“We have such a big patient base, and there are amazing patients. We always want to do something to help in the community, especially during these times,” said Peiffley.

Peiffley explained when a Veteran exits homelessness there only giving the home itself and enter the home with only the clothes on their backs.

“Everybody having a rough time but especially with people who are homeless,” explained Peiffley. “Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of government assistance right now, especially with everything going on with everybody getting into a new home and having what they need to get started.”

The Chiropractic Care Center plans to give the items on December 20, 2020, at the VA Hospital to one of their clients that work as a social worker for the homeless.

The Chiropractic Care Center is collecting items from now until December 18, 2020 at their Bridgeport and Nutter Fort locations during their business hours.

The Bridgeport office is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the Nutter Fort office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Instead of doing this as a team-building activity, we’re actually doing this throughout the community,” Peiffley said. “It’s a way for anyone in the community who wants to help during this season who doesn’t know quite how to do it they can drop off any items they have.”