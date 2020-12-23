The City of Clarksburg is getting a new Fire Chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg announced on Wednesday that an important leadership role has been filled.

City Manager Harry R. Faulk has appointed Captain Steve Pulice as Interim Fire Chief effective January 4 , 2021, after a selection process to fill this position. The appointment is effective following the retirement of Chief Richard Scott.

City officials explained that Pulice will be sworn in on January 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall.

“I am confident that Steve Pulice – with his knowledge of the fire service – is the ideal person to lead our Fire Department through the transition of a new Fire Chief and line officers,” said City Manager Harry Faulk. “This is a 90-day appointment and those interested from within the department will have to take a civil service exam to become the next Fire Chief. This continues our practice of moving the City forward by selecting leaders from within our ranks that are willing to step up to the challenge.”

Captain Pulice explained that he can’t wait to help the fire department be on the top of their game.

“I am anxious to hit the ground running and will focus on the mission of the fire department at hand. The department must reevaluate that mission regularly as the industry is changing. We must be at the top of our game. That is our tradition, and we will continue to proudly serve the residents and visitors of Clarksburg.”

Captain Pulice has served with the Fire Department since 1984 and has steadily moved up through the ranks. He is also a W.Va. State Certified Fire Service Instructor.

The Fire Department has 43 positions and operates four fire stations serving the entire community. The department responds to approximately 3,500 service calls annually.