FILE: Harrison County Cultural Foundation host community discussion on the arts and culture in the area.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County has started accepting applications for its 2023 Community Arts Project Grants.

The Cultural Foundation supports Harrison County arts organizations by providing grants up to $1,000, while also promoting local projects.

Grant application forms and more can be found at www.TheCulturalFoundation.org. Completed proposal applications must be sent to P.O. Box 2252, Clarksburg, WV 26302-2252 by Nov. 30.

Recipients will be notified no later than January 16, 2023 and will be requested to attend The Cultural Foundation’s annual meeting on January 22, 2023 to “collect their disbursement.”

To learn more, you can contact Julia Todd, chairperson, at jtodd@clarksburglibrary.org.