CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Actor and singer Gianni Russo will soon be arriving in downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host “A Weekend You Can’t Refuse” from March 18-19, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.

Gianni Russo is most known for playing Carlo Rizzi in The Godfather (1972), as well as his roles in movies and television shows such as Rush Hour 2 (2001), Sea Biscuit (2003), Kojak (1978), The Rockford Files (1978) and Prison Break (2005).

“Gianni Russo was right in the middle of the making of what some consider to be the most important film of all time,” said Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Bringing him to downtown Clarksburg for two days gives our patrons an immersive and up-close opportunity to learn all about it.”

On March 18, Russo will perform a live concert inspired by singers like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, concluding with a VIP after-party in the Grand ballroom which will include food and a complimentary glass of Gianni Russo Wines alongside Russo himself.

On March 19, the Robinson Grand will hold a screening of The Godfather with Russo in attendance, followed by a Q&A and autograph signing of his bestselling books, “The 6th Family” and “Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies & the Mob.”

“To date, I don’t think the Robinson Grand has ever had a multiple-day event like this,” said Young. “We are selling the tickets as a bundle: one price, one purchase, two incredible events.”

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling 855-773-6283.