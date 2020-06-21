Harrison County Humane Society holds 19th annual Hogs for Dogs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Humane Society held their 19th annual Hogs for Dogs dice run Saturday.

Hogs for Dogs is held the third weekend in June to raise money for the shelter.

“All the money goes back to the shelter to help spay, neuter, vaccinate and to take care all of the animals,” explained Humane Society Director Frankie Dennison.

Dennison also stated this event is one of the Harrison County Humane Society largest events. Over 500 riders came out to support.

One of Hogs for Dogs organizers Traci Nicholson said they normally raise about $10 thousand dollars a year at this event.

“The riders just love this event. They love pets. They show up every year for this. This year was a challenge, but we followed the guidelines,” Traci Nicholson said.

Due to COVID the organization held a pre-registration so attendees could practice social distancing as well as added extra tents outside.

The Humane Society is a 501C non-profit, all the funds raised from this event went to the organization.

Dennison stated the purpose of this event is to make sure the animals of Harrison County are well taken care of.