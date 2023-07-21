CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Legal Aid of West Virginia in Clarksburg hosted its second annual Community Resource Fair in Jackson Square on Friday, July 21.

Last year, the Legal Aid in Clarksburg hosted the first Community Recourse Fair for its twentieth anniversary, which became a success. Due to positive feedback, the organization was asked to bring the fair back.

24 community partners put up tables with fun goodies to take home to help inform the public about their different types of services.

Angela White, supervising attorney of Legal Aid in Clarksburg, said, “we just want to keep the community informed about the things Legal Aid does as well as these other agencies in our community. We’ve got agencies that are helping victims of domestic violence, veterans, people that are facing income hardships, so we just want the community to be familiar with what’s available to them.”

There were also food trucks located in the lower lot as well as activities for families and children, such as face painting and a bounce house.

Aetna helped sponsor Legal Aid of West Virginia in Clarksburg’s event.