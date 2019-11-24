The Morgantown Dance Studio Performs “Jazz Nutcracker”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off the holidays with a performance of a whimsical version of the Nutcracker.

This is the companies first time performing the Jazz Nutcracker at the Robinson Grand Theater.

They incorporated different dance genres such as jazz, tap, modern, and more.

Choreographer Desiree Witt says they hope to surprise everyone with their style of this holiday classic.

“We actually use live music from West Virginia Westland. It was a Jazz band and we incorporated parts of recorded music plus the live Jazz band. So this time we only using the recorded music,” says

This 70- person cast next showcase will be on December 14th & 15th at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, W.Va.

Tickets can be purchased at their studio in Morgan-town, online by visiting www.morgantowndance.org , or at the door on the day of the production.