CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A ribbon-cutting was held at The Morris, a new event space in the Glen Elk neighborhood in Clarksburg.
The space can host weddings, bridal and baby showers, meetings and more in its three-story building.
Old signs and decor decorate the space, many of which came from the building before its renovation.
The owners started the renovation of the former warehouse in January of 2022 and say they are happy historic Glen Elk can help make new history for event-holders.
“I mean, our tag line is ‘historic events happen here’, so, it makes me very proud and humbled to be part of so many people’s historical moments,” Angela Leipole, owner of The Morris, said.
If you want to book an event with The Morris, you can reach out to them on its website here.