CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A ribbon-cutting was held at The Morris, a new event space in the Glen Elk neighborhood in Clarksburg.

The third floor of the venue offers 10,000 square feet of space for events. (WBOY Image)

The space can host weddings, bridal and baby showers, meetings and more in its three-story building.

Old signs and decor decorate the space, many of which came from the building before its renovation.

The owners started the renovation of the former warehouse in January of 2022 and say they are happy historic Glen Elk can help make new history for event-holders.

The bar of the venue was made out of flooring from the old floorboards of the building. (WBOY Image)

“I mean, our tag line is ‘historic events happen here’, so, it makes me very proud and humbled to be part of so many people’s historical moments,” Angela Leipole, owner of The Morris, said.

If you want to book an event with The Morris, you can reach out to them on its website here.