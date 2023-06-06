CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountain Stage is coming to Clarksburg for the first time in its nearly 40-year-old history this August according to a Tuesday morning release from the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

The show will be held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on August 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. and will feature the following artists:

Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Jason Carter Band

The Watson Twins

And more artists to be announced

The show will be hosted by Kathy Mattea and broadcast to more than 280 radio stations across the world according to the release.

“Having Mountain Stage at the Robinson Grand is a dream come true,” said Jason A. Young, program manager at the Robinson Grand. “We are thankful that they agreed to visit our incredible venue and that The Cultural Foundation agreed to support their visit.”

If you are a Friend of the Robinson Grand, tickets are already available for purchase at the Robinson Grand website or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $35.