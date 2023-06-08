CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Theatre is bringing Mountain Stage to Clarksburg for the first time in the show’s history on August 27.

2023 marks the 40th anniversary since Mountain Stage‘s beginning and with well over 900 episodes, it’s hard to believe that the show has yet to make its mark in Clarksburg.

Jason A. Young, Program Manager of the Robinson Grand Theatre, spoke with 12 News on the significance of such a successful state staple coming to a local venue.

“Mountain Stage is one of the treasures we have in this state and the Robinson Grand is almost five years old—they’ve never been here. So, having them come here, honestly, gives our venue credibility in a lot of ways,” said Young.

The live show is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed globally by NPR, all while being hosted by Grammy-award-winning, West Virginia native, Kathy Mattea. Mountain Stage features a plethora of talented artists in genres like folk, country, bluegrass, pop and indie in its two-hour-long show.

“Clarksburg deserves it, you know, this is why we built the Robinson Grand, for Mountain Stage, for all of the great acts that we bring through. But Mountain Stage putting their seal on the Robinson Grand legitimizes the Robinson Grand and this is why we built it. Clarksburg deserves Mountain Stage,” said Young.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 9 on the Robinson Grand Theatre’s website or by calling the Robinson Grand Theatre at (855)-773-6283. Tier three ticket prices begin at $35.00.