CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce announced its top six contestants for its first-ever “The Tank” entrepreneurship competition.

The Tank features residents of Harrison County who believe they have rising business ideas on their hands competing against one another for a prize package valued at over $30,000.

The six remaining participants of The Tank met on Friday at the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce to learn more about what the competition holds and take headshots for the upcoming promotions involving the contest.

The six participants of the contest are listed below:

Company Name: Owners: Type of Business: Black & Teal Concepts Brenden Gallagher Communications – Music & Art Dead Canary Coffee Jason Martin Coffee Shop GTD Company, LLC Julie Bearden Software for Speech Patterns Heirloom Andrew Walker Mobile App & Desktop Platform Paws Up (DRI, LLC) Randy Spellman & Dan Avolio Specialty Retail – Pet Towels SR Spices LLC Brandon Ross Premium Spice Blends

The grand prize package—valued over $30,000—includes a $10,000 cash prize as well as services within marketing, consulting, etc. to help the entrepreneur grow their business. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce also plans to follow the winning business and its success over the next year, as the chamber of commerce plans to replicate The Tank again in the future.

“We want to encourage entrepreneurship, but we also want to see small businesses succeed. We want to make sure they have the mentorship and the tools, to not only get them off the ground but to make sure that they’re able to continue and grow their business,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Image of candidates and Kathy Wagner (far right).

The public is also able to get involved by voting for their favorite business during the Entrepreneur Pitch Contest at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Oct. 5, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10 per person.

You can keep up with The Tank through the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce’s official website and Facebook page.