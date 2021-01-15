The United Way of Harrison County is halfway to reaching its fundraising goal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The United Way of Harrison County is now halfway to its fundraising goal, but still encouraging the community to help out where possible.

The United Way, which has been serving Harrison County since 1957, is still raising money for its 20 member organizations that help the people in the area who are in need. They are encouraging community members to support these organizations, as the need has greatly increased since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2019.

“While we are fortunate to serve our community, the need for services has never been greater. To ensure that we all not only survive, but we also thrive, we need you to join us in the fight,” said United Way of Harrison County executive director Brad Riffee.

The newest way to donate is by texting GIVEUNITEDHC to 313131. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 2542, Clarksburg, or dropped off at the United Way’s office.