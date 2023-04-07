CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Savion Wright, also known by his stage name, “NOIVAS,” has made a comeback to the music industry by being a contestant on NBC’s The Voice, after a six-year hiatus.

NOIVAS is a 31-year-old from Hutto, Texas, and his journey on The Voice began when he did blind auditions to Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” The staff of The Voice originally wanted him to sing a different song since it was such a big song. However, this powerful song meant a lot to Wright, and he wanted to showcase it to honor his father, grandfather and late brother. This song was one of the first songs he learned, and when learning the lyrics, he really connected with them. After hearing the reason why NOIVAS wanted to perform this song, the staff really wanted him to do so as well.

Performing this song got Wright a four-chair turn, meaning all the coaches turned, with Chance the Rapper blocking Blake Shelton from the chance of having NOIVAS on his team. Since NOIVAS got to then choose between judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, he chose to be on Team Chance; however, he said he would have chosen Team Blake if he was available.

The week after blind auditions, NOIVAS was paired up with another contestant on Team Chance for the Battle Rounds. They performed John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” which resulted in Chance the Rapper choosing Ray Uriel to move on to the Knockout round. However, Blake Shelton used his only steal to “bring NOIVAS home,” and to take him into next week’s Knockout round for Team Blake.

During his time on The Voice, as of April 6, NOIVAS mentioned some of the advice and tips that he got while he was on Team Chance. NOIVAS learned that stage presence and having fun is important, because the energy you are putting out, is what everyone will feel, and you want to make them feel bigger than themselves. Savion Wright is grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Chance the Rapper, but is looking forward to also getting to work with Blake Shelton in his last season on The Voice.

Coming into auditions, Wright did not know that it was going to be Shelton’s last season as a coach. He said he is excited to be part of The Voice’s legacy and wants to envelop himself in any advice Shelton can give him, considering he has “a wealth of knowledge.” Wright told 12 News that Shelton typically towers over his team contestants, but a cool thing is that Carson Daly measured them out and they are the same height. NOIVAS loves that Shelton is a jokester and is very genuine, he said, “it’s this piece of him that he is really good at showing to the world, I just wish I could have a little pinky worth of what that man has, because he’s just amazing. I’ve always been a fan of him.”

He hopes that if he makes it to the finale, that Blake Shelton will perform Michael Buble’s “Home,” with him because it is a dream of his.

NOIVAS’ journey has shown overcoming the loss of loved ones, depression, and just celebrating life. He put his music career on pause to find out who he was besides an artist, or the image he was putting on for everyone. He wants to be an inspiration to others. To share love, compassion and hope through his music.

NOIVAS’ love for music began at the age of six years old when he realized he wanted to make people feel something. His middle and high school choir director, Mr. Jones, helped cultivate Wright’s love of music. He was a two-time contestant on FOX’s American Idol, in which he placed top 48 in 2014 and top 24 in 2015. After being eliminated in 2015, Wright toured the United States. He performed 180 shows and even stopped in West Virginia. In June 2017, he decided to take a break from it all. Wright told a 12 News reporter, “Me coming back to music is kind of like a homecoming, in that sort, because of how much I put into it already. And then, it’s just an added bonus that I am able to, you know, inspire my daughters.”

During his hiatus, NOIVAS was not as motivated to write and record music. Finding out his wife was pregnant with his first daughter in October of 2020 is what brought back his lost motivation. He began singing “You Are My Sunshine,” by The Pine Ridge Boys, while both of his daughters were still in the womb—they are his reason. He wants them to grow up and watch these episodes back and know that they do not have to give up on a dream that they have, and that tenacity and resiliency are things that they will encounter in life. He also wants to show them that they can do a lot more than they think they can.

When making the decision to try out for The Voice, Wright’s wife offered some advice and wisdom. She said, “One, what’s the worst that could happen?” and then she said, “why not?” Wright continued to playback what his wife said by saying, “the worst that could happen is, you just come back home and you take care of your beautiful daughters.” At the time his wife offered this advice, they already had one of their daughters, and she was pregnant with their second daughter.

You can support NOIVAS by downloading “The Voice” app on the Google Play store or Apple store, creating your team, and voting for him when live episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., both Eastern Time. He would like to thank everyone for supporting him, as well as The Voice and coaches for this opportunity. On that note, Wright would like to finish with a quote he loves, “dream big, inspire, change the world. And always look for better ways to spread some positivity.”

If wanting to follow NOIVAS’ journey through social media, you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.