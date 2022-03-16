CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grande Performing Arts Center has begun selling tickets for another country music show this spring.

According to a release, country music artist Pam Tillis will join the spring lineup on April 24.

“Some days it feels like I was raised on 90s country music,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “Pam Tillis’ soulful voice is as familiar to me as family, and I simply cannot believe she is coming to Clarksburg.”

A three-time CMA award winner, including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist of the Year Award, Pam has been nominated multiple times for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance: in 1993 for “Maybe It Was Memphis,” in 1996 for “Mi Vida Loca,” and in 1998 for “All the Good Ones Are Gone.” Pam is also a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and a six-time Grammy nominee.

Tillis will join a full lineup of spring performers at the Robinson Grand, including:

2000s award-winning country artist, Mark Willis – Saturday, March 19

– Saturday, March 19 70’s rock duo, Seals & Croft 2 – Sunday, March 27

– Sunday, March 27 The Oak Ridge Boys : Front Porch Singin’ Tour – Sunday, April 3

: Front Porch Singin’ Tour – Sunday, April 3 The WV Dance Company – Saturday, April 9

– Saturday, April 9 Gospel, Bluegrass, and Country award winning, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder – Thursday, May 26

After a $15 million renovation, the theater has been transformed from a beautiful historic local theater into one of the state’s most spectacular small theater destinations, according to the release.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased on the Robinson Grand website.