CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.

Item 13 at the Harrison County Commission meeting was a proposed agreement between the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and Genesis Development to improve traffic flow in and around exit 124, Jerry Dove Dr in Bridgeport. The project will:

Add a right turn lane on the northbound exit ramp

Add a left turn lane on the southbound exit ramp

Add an extension of the left turn lane on WV 279 to the southbound entrance ramp

Construct a left turn lane onto the new road heading to Charlespointe Crossing

Update signaling in the area

Genesis has completed the design of the road improvements, and the DOH completed the signaling design. The DOH will take care of the bidding for this project. No funding from the commission was required for the project.