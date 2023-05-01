CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Libraries aren’t just for books anymore. In a recent episode of WBOY’s 304 Today lifestyle show, Lauren Winans visited the Bridgeport Public Library in Harrison County to learn about the things you can rent or utilize that aren’t books and movies.

All of the services at the library are free to those who have a library card.

Seeds

The Bridgeport Public Library recently launched its “Seed Vault” to help people start their own gardens. Inside an old card catalog in the library’s main lobby will be tons of choices of things you can grow, from vegetables to flowers. People can take up to five packets of seeds per visit.

People are also encouraged to donate seeds to the library to help out other gardeners. Although donations are not required for the seeds, the library hopes that the community will help it keep the seed library running all year long. Organizer Angela Spatafore told 12 News back in March they she hopes to host a seed-saving workshop later this year so that people can learn how to harvest their own seeds to use or donate back to the library.

Skills Kits

Looking to try a new hobby but don’t want to invest in the equipment just yet? The Bridgeport Public Library offers hobby kits and STEM kids that can be checked out for free. Additionally, the library has programs for adults who want to learn new skills, from 3D printing to computer coding, to crafting. There is even a knitting club that meets once a week.

The library also has some education classes for adults and job skills classes for those who want some help advancing their careers.

You can also use online library e-resources like ArtistWorks to help you learn a new instrument.

Puzzles and Games

Libraries are one of the few places where people can just show up and hang out for free, and some libraries, such as the Bridgeport Public Library, let people use games while they are there or even check them out to take home. Holding a family gathering and need entertainment? Check out a jigsaw puzzle.

CDs and Music

If you’re planning a road trip, you don’t have to listen to the same few CDs you always keep in your car. The library lets you borrow CDs, and from its e-resources, you can borrow audiobooks and music. Freegal® Music is an app that the library uses for its music where you can get three free downloads per week, and Hoopla allows you to borrow up to 20 items per month, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, comic books, movies, television shows, and music.

Tools – Kanawha County Public Library

While there isn’t a specific Tool Lending Library in north central West Virginia, the Tool Library in the Kanawha County Public Library is open to anyone who works, lives or attends school in West Virginia. You can place an item on hold in advance, but items do have to be picked up and returned at the library in Charleston. You can borrow up to seven items at a time (five hand tools and two power tools) from a selection of carpentry, mechanical, floor and wall, gardening and plumbing tools, including sanders and grinders, power drills, staple guns, tool sets and cement mixers.

Other places like Pittsburgh have tool libraries, but they are not open to West Virginians. You can also call your local library to see if they have other useful items and tools to borrow.