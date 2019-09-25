Three Clarksburg buildings recognized for preservation efforts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia has recognized three Clarksburg locations for their preservation efforts.

The alliance recognized the Waldomore, the Palace Furniture building and the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center at an awards banquet last Saturday.

The Preservation Alliance selected Waldomore for its “Stewardship Award” for the work it has done in restoring the Antebellum Home over the last four years.

“Throughout the years, both the city and the county and its residents have made it a priority to keep Waldomore and its grounds to a respectable state for all to use and enjoy,” Waldomore manager Edward Pride said.

The Robinson Grand won the “Downtown Preservation Award” and the Palace Furniture building won “Best use of Historic Tax Credits” award.

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia recognizes historic sites across the mountain state.