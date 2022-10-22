CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show. In partnership with the Shinnston Community Band and the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will hold “A Community Christmas Concert” in downtown Clarksburg on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the show are $7 and can be purchased by visiting tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

The Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra will play “jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites.” The Shinnston Community Band will continue the Christmas classics after an intermission.

“This concert just fits at the Robinson Grand,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “We’ll be sitting in an over-100-year-old theatre listening to holiday music played by big bands.”