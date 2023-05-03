SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tick season is all year round in West Virginia and with temperatures increasing, families are spending more time outdoors.

12 News met with Frankie Dennison, the Director of the Humane Society of Harrison County, on a few tips to protect your pet this summer as we’re all susceptible to bites.

“The number one thing is to get the Lyme vaccine for your dogs and have all your animals, cats and dogs on flea prevention. Ticks are especially important because one bite can give them Lyme Disease and it can be deadly if it’s not treated,” Dennison said.

A few prevention medications Dennison recommends are, Simparica TRIO, Interceptor Plus and even Soresto Flea Collars can help keep ticks away.

Dennison mentioned that one-third of the dogs coming through the Humane Society of Harrison County have been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, as the disease is far too common.

Tick remover tools can be found at local pet stores to help remove them from your pet’s skin and applying Vaseline to the tick while it’s attached will suffocate it and prevent it from digging deeper. Regardless of what your method may be, be sure to make sure the head of the tick is fully removed from the wound.

A few signs to look for with Lyme Disease include scars from tick bites, your pet being more lethargic than usual, drinking large amounts of water and urinating more frequently. If your pet has been bitten by a tick, visit your vet as soon as possible.