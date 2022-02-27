CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg bakery has transferred ownership after being in business for 108 years.

According to a Facebook post from the bakery, Tomaro’s Bakery in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg is transferring the ownership to Joseph and Edward Oliverio and their family.

The current owners, the Burnett’s, are the fourth generation of owners of the business.

Tomaro’s Bakery (WBOY Image)

“The Brunett’s are thrilled that the bakery will carry on and continue to grow with the new owners Joseph and Edward Oliverio and family,” the post states.

“We are excited to carry on the rich history and tradition that Tomaro’s Bakery has given not only to our community, but to West Virginia and now through their online shipping, the entire U.S. The Tomaro’s/Brunett family has been small business owners for generations in Clarksburg, and we are excited to carry on the legacy,” said Joseph Oliverio in the post.

The Brunett’s are planning to retire from the business.